Around the Canyon: Week of March 13

Flagstaff shopping trip March 13, 18 & 30

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will sponsor a shopping trip to Flagstaff March 13, 18 and 30. Cost is $18 per person. Sign up is available in the Rec Center — those interested should give at least two days notice.

Family movie night March 13

A family movie night will be held at 6 p.m. at the Grand Canyon Rec Center Feb. 27. More information is available at (928) 638-3389.

Tie-dye party March 13

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will host a tie-dye party at 6 p.m. March 13. Dyes are provided but participants are required to bring one item to dye.

Benefit concert for Sharon Pease March 15

The Grand Canyon Rec Center is hosting a benefit concert to aid the family of long-time Grand Canyon employee Sharon Pease who passed suddenly in February.

The concert will take place from 6-8 p.m. in the multipurpose room. Community food vendors will be selling treats with a portion of the profits going to the family’s medical bills and funeral expenses. Local band Juniper Hill will perform. There also will be a 50/50 raffle: $1 per ticket, $5 for 7 tickets, $10 for 15 tickets and $20 for 35 tickets. Winner does not need to be present.

For those who wish to donate to the family, a gofundme account has been set up on behalf of Pease’s husband at https://bit.ly/2TzcTVF.

HeartSaver CPR class March 16

The Tusayan Fire Department will offer a HeartSaver CPR class on site at 9 a.m. March 16. Cost is $25 per person, payable in cash, which coveres class materials and certification document. Please RSVP to tusayanfdcpr@gmail.com at least three days prior to the class.

St. Patrick’s Day Karaoke March 16

The Rec Center will host karaoke beginning at 8 p.m. Bring your friends and sing along.

Game Night March 19

The Rec Center will host game night March 19. A billiards tournament will be held at 7 p.m. followed by a table tennis tournament at 8 p.m.

Sedona day-hike trip March 20

The Rec Center will host a day hiking trip to Sedona March 20. Cost is $23 per person or $28 for non-members. Sign up is available in the Rec Center — those interested should give at least two days notice.

Phoenix, Electric Desert overnight trip March 25-26

The Rec Center will host an overnight trip to Phoenix March 25-26 to see the Electric Desert exhibit at the Desert Botanical Garden. Cost is $85 per person and includes lodging and round-trip transportation. Electric Desert tickets must be purchased separately through www.dbg.org. Sign up is available in the Rec Center — those interested should give at least a week’s notice.

Open Gym Sundays

Grand Canyon School will have open gym from 5-9 p.m.

“The Walking Dead” season 8 viewing party Sundays

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will host a viewing party for The Walking Dead Sundays at 7 p.m. in the MPR.

Play group meets Mondays

A play group for children and parents meets Mondays from 10 a.m. to noon at the Grand Canyon Rec Center. Everyone is welcome, no RSVP necessary.

Community Choir meets Tuesdays

The Grand Canyon Community Choir meets Tuesdays at 7 p.m. in the Rec Center piano room. All members of the community are welcome to attend.

Workout Club meets Tuesdays and Thursdays

The workout club meets Tuesdays and Thursdays at 5:30 a.m. in the Rec Center multi-purpose room. All are welcome to attend.

The Grand Canyon Rotary meets Wednesdays

The Grand Canyon Rotary Club meets Wednesdays at from noon to 1 p.m. at Big E’s Steakhouse. Anyone interested in joining can join the group or contact Laura Chastain at (928) 638-2901.

Computer lab available to Grand Canyon students Fridays at Tusayan Town Hall

Tusayan Town Hall will host a computer lab for Grand Canyon students every Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Computer usage will be supervised by a Grand Canyon instructor. Those who want to use the computers for school-related business must sign-up in the school office no later than the Thursday prior.

Grand Canyon AA

Grand Canyon chapter of Alcoholics Anonymous meet three times weekly at the South Rim on Mondays,Wednesdays and Fridays in the Kachina Room of Kachina Lodge. Meetings for the group begin at 7 p.m.

Tusayan Fire seeking volunteers

Tusayan Fire Department is looking for volunteers to join its department. More information is available from Tusayan Fire Department at (928) 638-3473 or by stopping by the department Tuesday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.