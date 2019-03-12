Grand Canyon looking for community partners for Earth Day celebration

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. — Grand Canyon National Park will celebrate the 49th anniversary of Earth Day with an open-house style celebration from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 20 at the Grand Canyon Visitor Center Plaza.



This year’s theme, in concert with Grand Canyon National Park’s 100th Centennial, is “Sustainability Then and Now.” As part of the celebration, exhibits will portray early history of transportation and visitation with modern day sustainable practices such as reduce, reuse and recycle needed to conserve and protect our natural resources.

Grand Canyon’s Green Team is looking for 10 to 12 participants from outside the park to participate April 20. For interested organizations or businesses, more information is available from Green Team chairperson Kim Park at kim_park@nps.gov. Forms must be submitted by March 25. The Green Team will evaluate the submitted forms, make final selections and notify all applicants by March 27.

Grand Canyon’s Green Team is comprised of National Park Service employees, park concessioners and park partners collaboratively working to increase awareness and demonstrate environmental stewardship within the Grand Canyon Community.

Information provided by NPS