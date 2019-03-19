Around the Canyon: Week of March 20

Tusayan Town Council meeting March 20

The Tusayan Town Council will meet March 20 at 3 p.m. in the Town Hall, located just south of Grand Canyon Airport. The public is encouraged to attend. A copy of the agenda can be found by visiting tusayan-az.gov/agendas-minutes.

“Green Book” March 22

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will show a free movie in the Multi-Purpose Room at 7 p.m. This week’s feature is “Green Book” (Rated PG-13) starring Viggo Mortensen, Mahershala Ali and Linda Cardellini. A working-class Italian-American bouncer becomes the driver of an African-American classical pianist on a tour of venues through the 1960s American South. Enjoy this recently released DVD movie on the Rec Center’s 14’ wide screen. Free lemonade and popcorn will be served to the audience.

Phoenix, Electric Desert overnight trip March 25-26

The Rec Center will host an overnight trip to Phoenix March 25-26 to see the Electric Desert exhibit at the Desert Botanical Garden. Cost is $85 per person and includes lodging and round-trip transportation. Electric Desert tickets must be purchased separately through www.dbg.org. Sign up is available in the Rec Center.

Community blood drive March 29

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will host a community blood drive from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 29. Walk-ins are welcome.

Flagstaff shopping trip March 30

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will sponsor a shopping trip to Flagstaff March 30. Cost is $18 per person. Sign up is available in the Rec Center — those interested should give at least two days notice.

Family movie night March 27

A family movie night will be held at 6 p.m. at the Grand Canyon Rec Center March 27. More information is available at (928) 638-3389.

Open Gym Sundays

Grand Canyon School will have open gym from 5-9 p.m.

“The Walking Dead” season 8 viewing party Sundays

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will host a viewing party for The Walking Dead Sundays at 7 p.m. in the MPR.

Play group meets Mondays

A play group for children and parents meets Mondays from 10 a.m. to noon at the Grand Canyon Rec Center. Everyone is welcome, no RSVP necessary.

Community Choir meets Tuesdays

The Grand Canyon Community Choir meets Tuesdays at 7 p.m. in the Rec Center piano room. All members of the community are welcome to attend.

Workout Club meets Tuesdays and Thursdays

The workout club meets Tuesdays and Thursdays at 5:30 a.m. in the Rec Center multi-purpose room. All are welcome to attend.

The Grand Canyon Rotary meets Wednesdays

The Grand Canyon Rotary Club meets Wednesdays at from noon to 1 p.m. at Big E’s Steakhouse. Anyone interested in joining can join the group or contact Laura Chastain at (928) 638-2901.

Computer lab available to Grand Canyon students Fridays at Tusayan Town Hall

Tusayan Town Hall will host a computer lab for Grand Canyon students every Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Computer usage will be supervised by a Grand Canyon instructor. Those who want to use the computers for school-related business must sign-up in the school office no later than the Thursday prior.

Grand Canyon AA

Grand Canyon chapter of Alcoholics Anonymous meet three times weekly at the South Rim on Mondays,Wednesdays and Fridays in the Kachina Room of Kachina Lodge. Meetings for the group begin at 7 p.m.

Tusayan Fire seeking volunteers

Tusayan Fire Department is looking for volunteers to join its department.

More information is available from Tusayan Fire Department at (928) 638-3473 or by stopping by the department Tuesday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.