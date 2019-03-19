North Country HealthCare offers stress management workshop

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — The American Institute of Stress (AIS) defines stress as a natural physical and mental reaction to life experiences, and it’s something everyone experiences from time to time.

To help community members who may be experiencing high levels of stress, North Country HealthCare is hosting a stress management workshop beginning at noon March 27 in the Grand Canyon Rec Center. This event is free and open to the public.

A bad day at work, a sick child, a death in the family or even positive experiences like a wedding or birth of a child can cause stress. According to AIS, in the immediate short-term, stress is beneficial to your body, allowing you to cope with situations that could potentially become dangerous. Your heart rate goes up, your body takes in more oxygen and your muscles are primed for quick action.

If your body doesn’t return to normal after the event that triggered the stress is gone, however, health problems can develop, including anxiety, irritability, depression, insomnia and headaches. A desire to alleviate those problems can also lead to drug or alcohol abuse, disordered eating and social withdrawal.

The stress management workshop will focus on identifying the causes of stress, how to address them and tips for reducing the impacts of the stress on daily life.