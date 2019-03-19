Parks in Brief: Fort Sumter and Fort Moultrie National Historical Park, Lake Mead National Recreation Area

Fort Sumter National Monument redesignated as Fort Sumter and Fort Moultrie National Historical Park

CHARLESTON, S.C. — The National Park Service recently redesignated Fort Sumter National Monument to Fort Sumter and Fort Moultrie National Historical Park. The park includes Fort Sumter, Fort Moultrie and the Sullivan’s Island Life Saving Station Historic District.

The provision was passed as a part of the John D. Dingell, Jr. Conservation, Management and Recreation Act, which passed both houses of Congress in February and President Donald Trump signed into law March 12.



Fort Sumter was added to the National Park Service as a national monument in 1948. Fort Moultrie was added to the park in 1960 using the Historic Sites Act of 1935.

Two men sentenced for assault at Lake Mead National Recreation Area

BOULDER CITY, Nevada — Two men have been sentenced to prison for their involvement in a road rage incident at Lake Mead National Recreation Area.

Cameron Thomas, age 27, and Schyler Thomas, age 23, pleaded guilty at previous court hearings to charges related to the January 2018 incident.

According to court documents, Cameron and Schyler Thomas had an altercation with other park visitors and chased them in their vehicle when they left. Cameron Thomas opened fire on their vehicle with a handgun, striking that vehicle once through the rear window and passenger side headrest. The bullet tore the jacket of the person sitting in the passenger seat. US Park Rangers responded to the scene and Special Agents of the National Park Service Investigative Services Branch (ISB) were requested to investigate.

Cameron Thomas was recently sentenced to serve 70 months in prison and pay $1,300 in restitution for assault with intent to inflict serious bodily harm and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime of violence. He also agreed to forfeit the .45 caliber Glock that was used in the commission of this crime.

Once released from prison, he will be on supervised release for four years including GPS monitoring for the first year. While on supervised release, Cameron Thomas must complete 2,000 hours of community service. Some conditions of his sentence may change if he earns his GED and HVAC technician certificate during the first year of incarceration.

Schyler Thomas was sentenced at a previous court hearing for simple assault to time served (approximately 3.5 months) followed by one year of supervised release during which he is required to get his GED and a full-time job.

