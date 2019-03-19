Yellowstone’s first bear of 2019 spotted

On March 8, visitors at Yellowstone National Park sighted the first grizzly bear of the 2019 season near Fishing Bridge. The first grizzly bear sighting of 2018 occurred March 7. Male grizzlies come out of hibernation in mid-to-late March. Females with cubs emerge in April and early May. When bears emerge from hibernation, they look for food and often feed on elk and bison that died over the winter.