Arizona man sentenced to time served in sweat lodge sex contact case

PHOENIX — The FBI says a man who lived on a remote Arizona reservation known for its blue-green waterfalls has been sentenced to time served plus lifetime supervised release in a case involving sexual contact during a sweat lodge ceremony he performed.
The agency said March 22 that 53-year-old Fydel Jones has pleaded guilty to abusive sexual contact in the case.
The FBI has said Jones offered to conduct a sweat lodge ceremony for a Canadian tourist and her friends in 2017 when they traveled to the Havasupai reservation for a wedding ceremony. Authorities say that once they were in the small hut, Jones intentionally touched a woman directly and over her clothing without permission.
Jones is from the small reservation village of Supai.
