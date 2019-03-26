Parks in Brief: Minuteman Missile National Historic Site, Gettysburg National Military Park, Isle Royale National Park

Wolf translocation continues at Isle Royale National Park

HOUGHTON, Mich. — The National Park Service is working with the Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry (OMNRF) to translocate more wolves from Ontario to Isle Royale as weather permits.

The project is being supported by donations from the National Parks of Lake Superior Foundation and International Wolf Center.

Minuteman Missile National Historic Site provides virtual tours

CACTUS FLAT, S.D. — To mark National Virtual Vacation Day March 30, Minuteman Missile National is providing a series of new virtual reality tours of the preserved Delta Flight sites so visitors can explore the front line of the Cold War.

The tours explore the topside rooms of the launch control center and descend to the underground control center where missileers once kept constant vigil. The virtual tour of Delta-09 allows a unique opportunity to view the interior of the silo, normally off limits to visitors. Guided, audio-described tours are under development.

“We are committed to ensuring that everyone has access to the great resources and stories of Minuteman Missile National Historic Site,” said Superintendent Eric Leonard. “Now people from all over the world can experience this unique place and view these sites they might not otherwise get a chance to experience.”

Gettysburg National Military Park now accepting applications for 2019 Great Task Youth Programs

GETTYSBURG, Penn. — The Great Task Youth Programs in Leadership and Service are for student or youth organizations, for grade levels 7 to 12, looking for intensive leadership and character-building experiences that go beyond traditional curriculum-based field trips. Applications will be accepted now through May for one or two day excursions, customized to match the mission and objectives of each youth organization.

Selected participants of The Great Task program will follow in the footsteps of the men and women that made history at Gettysburg. With park rangers, educators and living historians, students will explore the 7,000 acre battlefield park, and participate in hands-on learning activities that bring the past to life, while illuminating the possibilities of the future.

The Great Task trips will be scheduled from July through October for just 10 groups. Limited travel and accommodation scholarships are available through the financial support of the Gettysburg Foundation. More information about these opportunities or to receive an application packet, group leaders and teachers is available at gett_education@nps.gov.

Information provided by NPS