Town Council hires project manager for Ten X housing development

TUSAYAN, Ariz. — After a series of setbacks in the town of Tusayan’s development of affordable housing at Ten X Ranch, the town council instructed staff to begin searching for a town project manager to oversee construction at the site.
Town Manager Eric Duthie said the project manager will report to him and provide updates on the development’s construction.
“The position will be a contract position that will oversee contractors working at the site,” he said.
The position will be hired out through the town’s procurement process.
Construction at the site, which began in August, according to the town, has been stalled since mid-January when Tusayan was found to be non-compliant with Coconino County’s floodplain permitting process. The town council had passed an ordinance to take over as floodplain administrators for Tusayan, but withdrew the ordinance at its regular February council meeting.
The town is working with Coconino County to rectify flood control measures at the Ten X site so construction can resume with proper permits.
