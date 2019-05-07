Around the Canyon: Week of May 8

Tusayan Town Council meeting May 8

The Tusayan Town Council will meet May 8 at 3 p.m. in the Town Hall, located just south of Grand Canyon Airport. The public is encouraged to attend. A copy of the agenda can be found by visiting tusayan-az.gov/agendas-minutes.

Volleyball May 9, 16, 23 and 30

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will offer volleyball begining at 6 p.m. on the volleyball courts.

Grand Canyon School kindergarten preview day May 9

Grand Canyon School will offer kindergarten preview day from 9:45 to 11:45 a.m. in the kindergarten classroom. Anyone interested in attending or registering their child should contact the school office at (928) 638-2461

“Dragged Across Concrete” May 10

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will show a free movie in the Multi-Purpose Room at 7 p.m. This week’s feature is “Dragged Across Concrete” (Rated R) starring Mel Gibson, Vince Vaughn and Tory Kittles. Once two overzealous cops get suspended from the force, they must delve into the criminal underworld to get their proper compensation. Enjoy this recently released DVD movie on the Rec Center’s 14’ wide screen. Free lemonade and popcorn will be served to the audience.

Karaoke May 11

The Rec Center will host karaoke beginning at 8 p.m. Bring your friends and sing along.

Mother’s Day Brunch May 12

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will host a Mother’s Day brunch beginning at 10 a.m. May 12. This event is free and open to the community.

Flagstaff shopping trip May 15 and 31

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will sponsor a shopping trip to Flagstaff April 25. Cost is $18 per person. Sign up is available in the Rec Center — those interested should give at least two days notice.

HeartSaver CPR class May 18

The Tusayan Fire Department will offer a HeartSaver CPR class on site at 9 a.m. May 18. Cost is $25 per person, payable in cash, which coveres class materials and certification document. Please RSVP to tusayanfdcpr@gmail.com at least three days prior ro the class.

“Game of Thrones” season 8 viewing party Mondays

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will host a viewing party for Game of Thrones Mondays at 7 p.m. in the MPR.

Sign-up available for International Soccer Camp June 3-7

Sign-ups are now open for Challenger Sports’ International Soccer Camp, which returns to Grand Canyon June 3-7. Half-day and full-day camps for ages 5 to 14 are available, as well as a one-hour intro course for children ages 3 to 5. Sign-up is available online at https://bit.ly/2XO8bSx. More information is available from Sean Lines at (310) 601-8003 or slines@challengersports.com.

Open Gym Sundays through May 19

The Rec Center will have open gym at the high school from 5 to 9 p.m.

Grand Canyon Food Pantry now open

The Grand Canyon Food Pantry is now open at 87 Sunset Drive in Grand Canyon Village. Hours are Mondays from 8 to 11 a.m., Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturdays from 2 to 5 p.m.

The Grand Canyon Rotary meets Wednesdays

The Grand Canyon Rotary Club meets Wednesdays from noon to 1 p.m. at Big E’s Steakhouse. Anyone interested in joining can join the group or contact Laura Chastain at (928) 638-2901.

Computer lab available to Grand Canyon students Fridays at Tusayan Town Hall

Tusayan Town Hall will host a computer lab for Grand Canyon students every Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Computer usage will be supervised by a Grand Canyon instructor. Those who want to use the computers for school-related business must sign-up in the school office no later than the Thursday prior.

Grand Canyon AA

Grand Canyon chapter of Alcoholics Anonymous meet three times weekly at the South Rim on Mondays,Wednesdays and Fridays in the Kachina Room of Kachina Lodge. Meetings for the group begin at 7 p.m.

Tusayan Fire seeking volunteers

Tusayan Fire Department is looking for volunteers to join its department.

More information is available from Tusayan Fire Department at (928) 638-3473 or by stopping by the department Tuesday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.