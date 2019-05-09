World Migratory Bird Day celebration at Walnut Canyon May 11

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. – Join park rangers and volunteers for a celebration of World Migratory Bird Day (WMBD) at Walnut Canyon National Monument May 11.

WMBD is a global celebration of migratory bird species and the conservation of their habitat.

The celebration at Walnut Canyon will include a bird walk and table talk. Participants are encouraged to bring binoculars; however a limited number of binoculars will be available for participants to borrow.

Schedule of events:

9:30-10:30 a.m. - Bird walk starting at the Walnut Canyon Visitor Center.

10:30 a.m. - noon - Table talk including skulls and bird feathers on the back patio of the Walnut Canyon Visitor Center.

Park entrance fees will apply. More information about visiting Walnut Canyon National Monument is available at www.nps.gov/waca.

Information provided by NPS