Around the Canyon: Week of May 15

Flagstaff shopping trip May 15 and 31

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will sponsor a shopping trip to Flagstaff April 25. Cost is $18 per person. Sign up is available in the Rec Center — those interested should give at least two days notice.

Volleyball May 16, 23 and 30

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will offer volleyball begining at 6 p.m. on the volleyball courts.

Open jam session May 16

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will host an open jam session at 6 p.m. Everyone is welcome to play and sing.

“Everybody Knows” May 17

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will show a free movie in the Multi-Purpose Room at 7 p.m. This week’s feature is “Everybody Knows” (Rated R) starring Penélope Cruz, Javier Bardem and Ricardo Darín. Laura, a Spanish woman living in Buenos Aires, returns to her hometown outside Madrid with her two children to attend her sister’s wedding. However, the trip is upset by unexpected events that bring secrets into the open. Enjoy this recently released DVD movie on the Rec Center’s 14’ wide screen. Free lemonade and popcorn will be served to the audience.

HeartSaver CPR class May 18

The Tusayan Fire Department will offer a HeartSaver CPR class on site at 9 a.m. May 18. Cost is $25 per person, payable in cash, which coveres class materials and certification document. Please RSVP to tusayanfdcpr@gmail.com at least three days prior ro the class.

Flow Arts Night May 18

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will host flow arts night at 7 p.m. Activities include spinning, juggling, dance or any other type of flow art expression. All ability levels are welcome. Participants should bring their own props.

Rotary Sunset Dinner May 18

Grand Canyon Rotary on the Rim will host its Sunset Dinner from 5-9 p.m. May 18 on Moqui Drive north of Tusayan. Tickets are available from any Rotary Club member.

The event will include a steak or chicken dinner with cole slaw, baked beans and corn on the cob for $10 or a hot dog, mac and cheese and corn on the cob for children for $5. There will be classic juke box music by Exit 64, a raffle, silent auction and horseshoe contest.

Flagstaff Market and Arboretum May 19

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will sponsor a trip to the Flagstaff Market and Arboretum May 19. Cost is $18 per person and does not include cost of admission to the Arboretum. Sign up is available in the Rec Center — those interested should give at least two days notice.

“Game of Thrones” season 8 viewing party Mondays

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will host a viewing party for Game of Thrones Mondays at 7 p.m. in the MPR.

Lake Powell & Antelope Canyon Trip May 22

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will sponsor a trip to Antelope Canyon and Page May 22. Cost is $65 per person and includes transportation and tour. Sign-up is available in the Rec Center — those interested should give at least a week’s notice.

Sign-up available for International Soccer Camp June 3-7

Sign-ups are now open for Challenger Sports’ International Soccer Camp, which returns to Grand Canyon June 3-7. Half-day and full-day camps for ages 5 to 14 are available, as well as a one-hour intro course for children ages 3 to 5. Sign-up is available online at https://bit.ly/2XO8bSx. More information is available from Sean Lines at (310) 601-8003 or slines@challengersports.com.

Open Gym Sundays through May 19

The Rec Center will have open gym at the high school from 5 to 9 p.m.

Grand Canyon Food Pantry now open

The Grand Canyon Food Pantry is now open at 87 Sunset Drive in Grand Canyon Village. Hours are Mondays from 8 to 11 a.m., Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturdays from 2 to 5 p.m.

The Grand Canyon Rotary meets Wednesdays

The Grand Canyon Rotary Club meets Wednesdays from noon to 1 p.m. at Big E’s Steakhouse. Anyone interested in joining can join the group or contact Laura Chastain at (928) 638-2901.

Computer lab available to Grand Canyon students Fridays at Tusayan Town Hall

Tusayan Town Hall will host a computer lab for Grand Canyon students every Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Computer usage will be supervised by a Grand Canyon instructor. Those who want to use the computers for school-related business must sign-up in the school office no later than the Thursday prior.

Grand Canyon AA

Grand Canyon chapter of Alcoholics Anonymous meet three times weekly at the South Rim on Mondays,Wednesdays and Fridays in the Kachina Room of Kachina Lodge. Meetings for the group begin at 7 p.m.

Tusayan Fire seeking volunteers

Tusayan Fire Department is looking for volunteers to join its department.

More information is available from Tusayan Fire Department at (928) 638-3473 or by stopping by the department Tuesday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.