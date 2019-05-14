Celebrating a Century at Grand Canyon 2010-2019

2012: Grand Canyon National Park ceased sale of disposable water bottles

In 2012, Grand Canyon National Park ceased the sale of water in disposable containers in an effort to cut down on waste and litter. At the time, park officials estimated the plastic water bottles comprised about 20 percent of the park’s total waste stream. The park also cited the impact of an increasing amount of plastic bottle trash along trails and in the inner canyon. The decision was reversed in 2017.

Interior Secretary Ken Salazar placed a 20-year moratorium on uranium mining near Grand Canyon

Citing a need for more research on the effects uranium mining could have on the Grand Canyon and its watershed, former Interior Secretary Ken Salazar placed a 20-year ban on new mining claims on around 1 million acres surrounding Grand Canyon National Park.

2014: Wolf spotted along Grand Canyon’s North Rim

Echo, a northern gray wolf, was spotted along the North Rim of Grand Canyon National Park. It was the first time a wolf had been spotted in the area for almost 70 years. Echo traveled more than 800 miles from the area where she was collared and released near Cody, Wyoming. She was killed by a hunter near Beaver, Utah later that year.

2015: Kevin Fedarko and Peter McBride set out to complete a thru-hike of the Grand Canyon

To draw attention to development projects that could threaten the Grand Canyon and the lives of those who depend on it, writer Kevin Fedarko and photographer Peter McBride set out to hike about 750 miles, including many of the side canyons.

After a failed first attempt, the pair embarked in November 2015 and hiked until March 2016, skipping the hottest summer months and completing their hike at Grand Wash Cliffs in November 2016.