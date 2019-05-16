Backcountry users advised of changes to water availability on North Kaibab and Bright Angel Trails

Grand Canyon, AZ - National Park Service maintenance staff are working diligently to bring inner canyon seasonal utilities on line now that the risk of freezing conditions has passed. As part of this annual effort, they must repair winter damage to the water pipeline and test water quality prior to opening facilities to the public.
Due to water turbidity and maintenance issues, some of the water filling stations and flush toilets normally available along the North Kaibab and Bright Angel Trails at this time of the year will not be open until water conditions change and/or water line repairs are made. The following is a list of the status of inner canyon facilities:
North Kaibab Trail
Water Available:
• Manzanita Day Use Area
Water Unavailable:
• Supai Tunnel
• Roaring Springs Day Use Area
• Cottonwood Campground
Phantom Ranch and Bright Angel Campground
• Water available at Phantom Ranch
• Campground restroom - Bucket flushing required. Compost toilets are available.
• River restroom - Closed
Bright Angel Trail
Water Available:
• Indian Garden
• Three-Mile Resthouse
Water Unavailable:
• Mile and a Half Resthouse
