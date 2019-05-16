Backcountry users advised of changes to water availability on North Kaibab and Bright Angel Trails

By Williams-Grand Canyon News

  • Originally Published: May 16, 2019 10:01 a.m.

    • Grand Canyon, AZ - National Park Service maintenance staff are working diligently to bring inner canyon seasonal utilities on line now that the risk of freezing conditions has passed. As part of this annual effort, they must repair winter damage to the water pipeline and test water quality prior to opening facilities to the public.

    Due to water turbidity and maintenance issues, some of the water filling stations and flush toilets normally available along the North Kaibab and Bright Angel Trails at this time of the year will not be open until water conditions change and/or water line repairs are made. The following is a list of the status of inner canyon facilities:

    North Kaibab Trail

    Water Available:

    • Manzanita Day Use Area

    Water Unavailable:

    • Supai Tunnel

    • Roaring Springs Day Use Area

    • Cottonwood Campground

    Phantom Ranch and Bright Angel Campground

    • Water available at Phantom Ranch

    • Campground restroom - Bucket flushing required. Compost toilets are available.

    • River restroom - Closed

    Bright Angel Trail

    Water Available:

    • Indian Garden

    • Three-Mile Resthouse

    Water Unavailable:

    • Mile and a Half Resthouse

    More like this story

    Comments

    Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.

    Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.