$75,000 in grants available for new hunters, angler clubs from AZGFD

PHOENIX — The Arizona Game and Fish Department is accepting applications for $75,000 in annual grant funding for local sportsmen’s organizations to provide public, hands-on projects that are focused on the progressive development of new hunters and anglers.

The Local Sportsmen’s Group grants program places a high priority on projects that involve the pursuit or harvest of fish or wildlife with a valid license (and any necessary hunt permit-tag) and are geared toward participants who have the appropriate experience and skill levels relevant to a particular project.

Grants will be awarded through a competitive application process. Online applications and instructions are available at www.azgfd.gov/LSG and must be received no later than 11:59 p.m. (Arizona time) June 18.

There is no cost to Arizona taxpayers for this grant program. Game and Fish does not receive any of the state’s general tax funds and operates under a user-pay, public-benefit model. The grant program is an investment in the continuance of wildlife conservation efforts and outdoor recreation participation in Arizona. More information is available at https://www.azgfd.com/hunting/wsfr/.