Annual Flagstaff Hullabaloo returns to Wheeler Park June 1-2

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — With parades, food, local micro brews and live music, the annual Flagstaff Hullabaloo returns to Wheeler Park June 1 from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and June 2 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

This year’s festival will feature two live performance stages, a bike parade, circus performers, giant puppets and local vendors. There will also be food and drink vendors and a games area for children, along with popular adult and children’s crazy costume contests.

This year’s live performances include:

Tribal Gold featuring New Orleans

Suspects

Brownout

Onus B. Johnson

Niceness

Jerusafunk

Naughty Bits

Tha ‘Yoties

Muskellunge

Andrew See’s Swinging Jamboree

F-Town Sound and

Circus Bacchus

The festival has raised more than $80,000 for local non-profit organizations since its inception in 2010. This year’s proceeds will benefit the Northland Family Help Center, Flagstaff Shelter Services and Big Brothers Big Sisters of Flagstaff.

Tickets are $5 in advance and $8 at the gate – children five and under are free. Festival VIP Passes are available for $90, or $65 for Saturday and $50 for Sunday. Children’s VIP passes are $25. Festival organizers are offering free admission to the first 250 guests who bring two cans of food for the local food pantry. Tickets can be purchased in advance by calling 877-4-FLY-TIX or at Rainbow Ends, 12 E. Route 66, Flagstaff, Arizona. More information is available at flagstaffhullabaloo@gmail.com.