AZGFD accepting online applications for 2019 fall hunts

PHOENIX — The Arizona Game and Fish Department (AZGFD) is accepting online applications for 2019 hunt permit-tags issued through the draw process for deer, fall turkey, fall javelina, bighorn sheep, fall bison and sandhill crane.

To apply online, visit www.azgfd.gov/draw. All online applications must be received by the department by 11:59 p.m. (Arizona time) Tuesday, June 11. As a reminder, applicants must possess a valid Arizona hunting license to apply online for a hunt permit-tag. That license must be valid on the last day of the online application period (June 11). Licenses are available online and at department offices and license dealers statewide.

AZGFD encourages applicants to consider adding “PointGuard” when applying online for a hunt permit-tag. PointGuard ensures if a successful applicant is unable to participate in a hunt for any reason, the accumulated bonus points that were expended to draw that hunt permit-tag will be reinstated.

All online applicants must sign up for a free AZGFD portal account to purchase PointGuard (visit https://accounts.azgfd.com/Account/Register). PointGuard is $5 per species, per applicant, purchased at the time of completing the online application or through June 27, which also is the deadline to update credit card or debit card information. For more information about PointGuard, visit https://www.azgfd.com/hunting/pointguard.

AZGFD encourages all hunters to open a free portal account. The portal allows customers to create a secure account where they can manage and view their contact information, as well as their license and draw results history and bonus points, in their personal “My AZGFD Dashboard” section. A portal account is a mobile-friendly, convenient way to access the online license purchase and hunt draw application systems.

For questions about opening a portal account, call the department at (602) 942-3000 and press “7.”

Information provided by Arizona Game and Fish Department