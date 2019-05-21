AZGFD opens wildlife manager positions

WILLIAMS, Ariz. – The Arizona Game and Fish Department (AZGFD) is now accepting applications for wildlife manager positions.

A wildlife manager position with the AZGFD is a field-oriented, commissioned officer position whose duties include conserving and protecting Arizona’s wildlife resources for generations to come.

“If you enjoy diversity, being in the outdoors and engaging with your community, this is a job that encompasses all of that,” said Lainie Antolik, law enforcement training coordinator for AZGFD. “Wildlife managers play an important role in conserving and protecting Arizona’s wildlife resources for future generations.”

Job duties include, but are not limited to, wildlife surveys, hunt patrols, habitat projects, and off-highway vehicle and boating enforcement. Wildlife managers are the face of AZGFD in their communities and have the opportunity to engage with citizens while also ensuring that precious resources are preserved.

“I have a love of conserving wildlife and the resource and was always interested in law enforcement — this is the perfect combination of the two,” said Antolik, who has worked for AZGFD for 15 years. She started out as a wildlife manager patrolling the Douglas area, and now works to train and hire the next generation of wildlife managers.

The application period is open through June 7, and the details are available online. Applicants must have a bachelor's degree in a wildlife science or a closely related field.

More information about the job or application process is available from Josh Hurst, Field Operations Division Coordinator: jhurst@azgfd.gov, (623) 236-7931 or Lainie Antolik, Law Enforcement Training Coordinator: lantolik@azgfd.gov, (623) 236-7312.

Information provided by AZGFD