GCC benefits from Subaru's "Share the Love" campaign

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Grand Canyon Conservancy (GCC), the official nonprofit partner of Grand Canyon National Park, received a donation of over $15,000 from Flagstaff Subaru as part of its Share The Love event.

The donation, which was accepted in a check presentation ceremony by Grand Canyon Conservancy’s Andy Vikta, will go directly to funding trail restoration, educational programs and natural and cultural preservation.

Grand Canyon Conservancy, the organization that is commemorating 100 years of national park status during 2019, was chosen as this year’s Hometown Charity by Flagstaff Subaru’s Share The Love campaign.

“Words cannot express our gratitude to Subaru of America for making this donation possible, and to all the Flagstaff Subaru customers who chose Grand Canyon Conservancy as their charity,” said Mindy Riesenberg, Grand Canyon Conservancy director of marketing and communications.

From November 15, 2018 to Jan. 2, Flagstaff Subaru donated $250 for every new Subaru vehicle purchased or leased.

Alongside national charities The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals® (ASPCA®), Make-A-Wish®, Meals on Wheels America®, and the National Park Foundation, individual Subaru stores selected a unique local charity that works within their community.

Grand Canyon Conservancy’s mission is to inspire people to protect and enhance Grand Canyon National Park for present and future generations. A diverse range of centennial events are taking place throughout 2019, including the upcoming Summer fest and Star Party in June, when it will achieve official International Dark Sky status.

Information provided by Flagstaff Subaru