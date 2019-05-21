JKC Inc. General Contractor creates scholarship for CCC construction students

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Flagstaff-based JKC Inc. General Contractor has established a $1,000 scholarship at Coconino Community College for students wanting a career in the construction trades.

“I think CCC is an integral part to the community,” said Jeff Knorr, president of JKC Inc. General Contractor. “I would like to support anything to get high school graduates to see the construction trades as not only a viable job, but a career.”

The JKC Inc. General Contractor Scholarship goes to one student for the coming academic year. The student must have a minimum of 2.5 grade-point average and carry a minimum of six credit hours. Preference is given to a student with financial need who plans to pursue a certificate or degree in the construction trades.

“We have a lack of workforce in the community for the construction industry,” said Kenneth Myers, CCC Construction Technology Management faculty. “... it shows that the industry is actually taking a look at what we do here at CCC.”

Myers added that the scholarship would be valuable for a beginning student or an older student wanting to retrain for the construction trades. Knorr said that the construction trades pay well and are available to men and women. A student has already been selected to receive the scholarship for the coming academic year, and Knorr, a CCC alum himself, said he also hired a CCC student to serve as an intern this summer.

“I think it’s an investment in the community,” Knorr said. “And hiring locally allows someone who wants to stay in Flagstaff to stay in Flagstaff.”

Jeff Knorr (left), president of Flagstaff-based JKC Inc. General Contractor, presents Scott Talboom, executive director of the CCC Foundation, with a check to support a scholarship at CCC.