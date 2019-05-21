Noisy Yellowstone geyser roars back to life after 3 years

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK — A noisy geyser in Yellowstone National Park has roared back to life after three years of quiet.
Ledge Geyser is one of the biggest in Yellowstone’s Norris Geyser Basin.
The Billings Gazette reports the geyser shoots hot water at an angle up to 125 feet (38 meters) high and a distance of 220 feet (67 meters).
Yellowstone geologist Jeff Hungerford says Ledge Geyser is noisy because its water and steam must pass through a narrow opening in the ground.
Yellowstone has 1,300 thermal features and 500 geysers, more than anywhere else on Earth. Some geysers such as Old Faithful are predictable but most, like Ledge Geyser, erupt erratically.
More like this story
- Out of the geyser: Yellowstone’s Ear Spring Geyser ejects decades of trash
- Body of California man recovered after fall near South Kaibab Trailhead
- From one wilderness to another, Bell settles in at South Rim
- High-tech 3-D map<br>of Grand Canyon created
- Called to serve: NPS veteran James Purcell enlisted just after the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.