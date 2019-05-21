Out of the past: Grand Canyon School in 1953

Grand Canyon first grade students gather around Mrs. Guthrie for story time, circa 1953 at Grand Canyon School. (Photo/Grand Canyon National Park Museum Collection)

Grand Canyon first grade students gather around Mrs. Guthrie for story time, circa 1953 at Grand Canyon School. (Photo/Grand Canyon National Park Museum Collection)

  • Originally Published: May 21, 2019 10:45 a.m.

    • Grand Canyon first grade students gather around Mrs. Guthrie for story time, circa 1953 at Grand Canyon School.

    More like this story

    Comments

    Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.

    Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.