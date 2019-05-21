Water may be unavailable at some inner Canyon locations

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — National Park Service maintenance staff are working diligently to bring inner canyon seasonal utilities on line now that the risk of freezing conditions has passed. As part of this annual effort, they must repair winter damage to the water pipeline and test water quality prior to opening facilities to the public.
Because of water turbidity and maintenance issues, some of the water filling stations and flush toilets normally available along the North Kaibab and Bright Angel Trails at this time of the year will not be open until water conditions change and/or water line repairs are made. The following is a list of the status of inner canyon facilities:
North Kaibab Trail
Water is available at the Manzanita Rest Area. Water is unavailable at Supai Tunnel and Roaring Springs Day Use Area.
Phantom Ranch and Bright Angel Campground
Water ia available at Phantom Ranch. Bucket flushing is required at campground restroom. Compost toilets are available. The river restroom is closed.
Bright Angel Trail
Water is available at Indian Garden and Three Mile Resthouse. Water is unavailable at Mile and a Half Resthouse.
This information on the status of inner canyon facilities will be updated as conditions change. Facilities on the North and South Rims are currently not affected.
Information provided by NPS
