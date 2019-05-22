ADOT: No highway closures around state over holiday weekend

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Department of Transportation officials say there will be no highway closures over the upcoming Memorial Day weekend.
ADOT and its contractors won't schedule weekend closures along state-maintained highways including Phoenix-area freeways from the afternoon of May 24 through late May 27.
But officials say drivers should allow extra time, especially during peak travel periods, and be prepared to slow down and use caution in existing work zones.
They say drivers also should focus on safe driving, including buckling up and not speeding.
Authorities say there were seven fatal crashes with a total of eight deaths on Arizona roadways over last year's Memorial Day weekend.
Two of those fatal crashes were alcohol-related.
