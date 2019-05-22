Ducey orders flags at half-staff May 23 to honor Phoenix firefighter

PHOENIX – Governor Doug Ducey has ordered flags at all state buildings be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset on May 23, to honor Phoenix Firefighter Brian Beck Jr.
On Sunday, May 19, Firefighter Beck passed away after battling occupational-related cancer. Beck, a third-generation firefighter, served at the Phoenix Fire Department for eight years.
“Arizona is saddened by the loss of Firefighter Brian Beck Jr. and our prayers are with his family, friends and colleagues during this difficult time,” Ducey said. “Brian was a dedicated member of the Phoenix Fire Department and lived a life of honor while serving and protecting Arizonans. In honor of Firefighter Beck’s life and service, I’ve ordered flags at all state buildings be lowered to half-staff.”
More like this story
- Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey rolls out school safety package
- Ducey appoints new director of Arizona State Parks and Trails
- ‘He’s not listening’: Teachers and Arizona governor at odds over raise
- After several complaints, Ducey fires State Parks director, deputy
- Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey gets second term in Republican sweep
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.