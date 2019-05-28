Around the Canyon: May 29

The Summer Café begins May 28

The Summer Cafe begins May 28 at the Grand Canyon Recreation Center Monday - Friday 11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. In Tusayan the Summer Cafe begins June 3 and runs Monday - Friday at the Tusayan GCSD Sports Complex from 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. All kids are welcome.

Fourth of July parade registration

The Fourth of July parade and Grand Canyon Centennial celebration float registration is now open. To register or for more information visit https://southrimchamberofcommerce.com

Old Cars needed for fire training

Tusayan Fire Department is taking used cars to be used for fire department training. Those interested in donating their vehicle can contact Ray or Greg at (928) 648-3473.

Lake Powell & Antelope Canyon Trip June 3

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will sponsor a trip to Antelope Canyon and Page June 3. Cost is $65 per person and includes transportation and tour. Sign-up is available in the Rec Center — those interested should give at least a week’s notice.

Flagstaff shopping trip May 31

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will sponsor a shopping trip to Flagstaff May 31. Cost is $18 per person. Sign up is available in the Rec Center — those interested should give at least two days notice.

Volleyball May 30

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will offer volleyball begining at 6 p.m. on the volleyball courts.

Father’s Day Brunch June 16

A Father’s Day Brunch will be held at the Grand Canyon Rec Center June 16 at 10 a.m. More information is available from the Rec Center.

Sign-up available for International Soccer Camp June 3-7

Sign-ups are now open for Challenger Sports’ International Soccer Camp, which returns to Grand Canyon June 3-7. Half-day and full-day camps for ages 5 to 14 are available, as well as a one-hour intro course for children ages 3 to 5. Sign-up is available online at https://bit.ly/2XO8bSx. More information is available from Sean Lines at (310) 601-8003 or slines@challengersports.com.

Grand Canyon Food Pantry now open

The Grand Canyon Food Pantry is now open at 87 Sunset Drive in Grand Canyon Village. Hours are Mondays from 8 to 11 a.m., Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturdays from 2 to 5 p.m.

The Grand Canyon Rotary meets Wednesdays

The Grand Canyon Rotary Club meets Wednesdays from noon to 1 p.m. at Big E’s Steakhouse. Anyone interested in joining can join the group or contact Laura Chastain at (928) 638-2901.

Computer lab available to Grand Canyon students Fridays at Tusayan Town Hall

Tusayan Town Hall will host a computer lab for Grand Canyon students every Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Computer usage will be supervised by a Grand Canyon instructor. Those who want to use the computers for school-related business must sign-up in the school office no later than the Thursday prior.

Grand Canyon AA

Grand Canyon chapter of Alcoholics Anonymous meet three times weekly at the South Rim on Mondays,Wednesdays and Fridays in the Kachina Room of Kachina Lodge. Meetings for the group begin at 7 p.m.

Tusayan Fire seeking volunteers

Tusayan Fire Department is looking for volunteers to join its department.

More information is available from Tusayan Fire Department at (928) 638-3473 or by stopping by the department Tuesday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Grand Canyon Lions Club District D21

The Lions club meet the first and third Wednesdays of each month at 7:30 p.m. at the Canyon Plaza Resort, located behind the IMAX® Theater on Highway 64. Anyone in the community is invited to attend.

Zumba class meets Mondays

A zumba class will be held at 6 p.m. Monday nights in the MPR. All fitness levels are welcome.