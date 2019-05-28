Evidentiary hearing on track for man accused of killing 8-year-old girl

KINGMAN, Ariz. – An evidentiary hearing in the case of Justin James Rector is on schedule to commence July 11 in Mohave County Superior Court.
Rector is charged with murdering 8-year-old Isabella Grogan-Cannella of Bullhead City in September 2014. Thirty-year-old Rector was a guest in Isabella’s home when she was reported missing. Her body was found in a shallow grave nearby.
Earlier this year, Rector wrote a letter to the court claiming that his previous counsels withheld disclosure information such as physical and forensic testing results. Rector said he hadn’t been provided that information as of late January. The evidentiary hearing is in regards to Rector’s claim.
Rector had pleaded guilty in December to first-degree murder after deciding to represent himself in the case. Under the plea deal, charges of kidnapping and child abuse were dismissed. However, in light of his claims, Judge Lee Jantzen vacated Rector’s Jan. 30 judgement and sentencing to allow for the evidentiary hearing that is now set for 9 a.m. July 11.
Attorneys for Rector and the state told the judge that they expect to be prepared for the hearing come July 11.
More like this story
- Judge orders evidentiary hearing for Rector after guilty plea withdrawn
- Trial of man accused of killing Bullhead City girl delayed; hearing set for April 19
- Rector plans to withdraw guilty plea in 2014 murder
- Rector to represent himself in upcoming murder trial
- Closure: Rector pleads guilty to 8-year-old’s 2014 murder, faces life in prison
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.