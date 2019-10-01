Arizona Mountaineering Club returns to clean up for 28th year

Patrick Buttermoore (above) assists his wife Lori Birk as she repels below the South Rim. (Veronica R. Tierney/WGCN)

  • Originally Published: October 1, 2019 11:19 a.m.

    • For 27 years the Arizona Mountaineering Club (AMC) of Phoenix has visited Grand Canyon to pick up trash that blows over the edge of the South Rim.

    Lori Birk with the Arizona Mountaineer Club repels below the South Rim. (Veronica R. Tierney/WGCN)

    The Arizona Mountaineer Club returned to Grand Canyon's South Rim for its 28th year to help retrieve litter that has blown over the rim. (Veronica R. Tierney/WGCN)

    This year 42 members ranging form ages 9 to 80 participated in the clean-up. John Furniss, AMC President said last year the club procured 150 pounds of trash and 50 pounds of coins (the coins equated to less than $40). “We perform this project in coordination with the National Park Service staff under a Special Use Permit,” he said. “This year’s sponsor is NPS Ranger Meghan Smith, Supervisor of the Preventative Search and Rescue (PSAR) team." Patrick Buttermoore (above) assists his wife Lori Birk (below) as she repels below the South Rim.

