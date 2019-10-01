Arizona Mountaineering Club returns to clean up for 28th year

For 27 years the Arizona Mountaineering Club (AMC) of Phoenix has visited Grand Canyon to pick up trash that blows over the edge of the South Rim.
This year 42 members ranging form ages 9 to 80 participated in the clean-up. John Furniss, AMC President said last year the club procured 150 pounds of trash and 50 pounds of coins (the coins equated to less than $40). “We perform this project in coordination with the National Park Service staff under a Special Use Permit,” he said. “This year’s sponsor is NPS Ranger Meghan Smith, Supervisor of the Preventative Search and Rescue (PSAR) team." Patrick Buttermoore (above) assists his wife Lori Birk (below) as she repels below the South Rim.
More like this story
- Hanging out below the Rim: volunteers rappel over South Rim to clean up the Canyon
- National Public Lands Day a widespread success
- Preparing for the worst: technical rescue training on the South Rim
- “Öngtupqa” performers take musical performance on the road
- Grand Canyon Historical Society recognizes Jon and Suzette Streit for selfless dedication
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.