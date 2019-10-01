Around the Canyon: Week of Oct.2

Flagstaff shopping trip Oct. 3, 7, 16 & 29

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will sponsor a shopping trip to Flagstaff Oct. 3, 7, 16 and 29. Cost is $18 per person. Sign up is available in the Rec Center — those interested should give at least two days notice.

Wrecked Center haunted house Oct. 5-6

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will host the Wrecked Center haunted house from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 5-6. All ages are welcome to share in the Halloween fun.

Albquerque Ballon Fiesta 3-night trip Oct. 11-14

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will sponsor a trip to Abuquerque for the annual hot air balloon fiesta Oct. 11-14. Cost is $80 per person and includes lodging.. Sign up is available in the Rec Center — those interested should give at least a week’s notice.

Phoenix haunted house overnight trip Oct. 18-19

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will sponsor a trip to Phoenix for a tour of seasonal haunted houses Oct. 18-19. Cost is $80 per person and includes lodging. Sign up is available in the Rec Center — those interested should give at least a week’s notice.

Grand Canyon Food Pantry now open

The Grand Canyon Food Pantry is now open at 87 Sunset Drive in Grand Canyon Village. Hours are Mondays from 8 to 11 a.m., Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturdays from 2 to 5 p.m.

Fee Free day Sept. 28

Grand Canyon National Park will join national parks around the U.S. in celebrating fee free day Sept. 28.

Grand Canyon AA

Grand Canyon chapter of Alcoholics Anonymous meet three times weekly at the South Rim on Mondays,Wednesdays and Fridays in the Kachina Room of Kachina Lodge. Meetings for the group begin at 7 p.m.

Tusayan Fire seeking volunteers

Tusayan Fire Department is looking for volunteers to join its department.

More information is available from Tusayan Fire Department at (928) 638-3473 or by stopping by the department Tuesday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.