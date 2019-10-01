Editorial: Online subscriptions to Williams-Grand Canyon News coming your way

Starting with the next publication, Williams-Grand Canyon News websites will be available only through subscription-based access.

We believe that many of our readers will understand the reason that the paper has decided to charge for online access — the paper is a business that must turn a profit and pay its bills and employees; however, we wanted to let our readers know that there is no need to panic and they can expect the same top-notch quality they are familiar with.

During this process, which begins Oct. 8, access to online content will cost readers .99 cents per month or $10 per year. Those who already have a subscription to our print product automatically get free access to the website.

You may wonder how much our content differs from print vs. online. There is some variety and some things that can only be viewed online. Those things include photo galleries that our editorial department posts regularly from various sporting and feature stories, an e-edition of the paper and weekly ads and sale flyers for local and regional businesses.

There are some things that will not require paid access including initial breaking news briefs, public health and safety stories, whenever any government agency asks for the public's help or input, product recalls, Amber and Silver Alerts, weather alerts, construction and road closures and school snow delays and closures.

We want our readers to know that they are valued and we will continue to deliver the most accurate and informative news for them. We ask that you be patient as we go through this process and we ask for your support — support of local journalism. We are here for our readers — to keep them aware of what’s happening in our neighborhoods, showcase our kids at local sporting events and recognized our community for accomplishments, retirements and more.

Thanks for reading and we’ll see you on the other side of your subscription based online access.