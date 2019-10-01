Making memories at Grand Canyon in celebration of National Public Lands Day

NPS hosted National Fossil Day Sept. 28, an annual celebration held to highlight the scientific and educational value of paleontology and the importance of preserving fossils for future generations. Clockwise from top left: Participants line up on the Tusayan Greenway Trail for Bike Your Park Day, held in conjunction with National Public Lands Day; park staff displays fossils from Tule Springs National Park for the public; Kaia Hix takes the Junior Ranger oath; Hix climbs a rock in search of fossils and an NPS presenter showcases a replica mammoth tooth to guests. (Erin Ford/WGCN and Laura Chastain/Grand Canyon Chamber of Commerce)
More like this story
- Free entry Sept. 28 at Grand Canyon for public lands day, naturalization ceremony to be held
- Celebrate National Public Lands Day at Grand Canyon National Park and Kaibab National Forest
- Grand Canyon National Park to celebrate National Fossil Day Oct. 17
- Canyon fossils tell story of life before dinosaurs
- Free entrance to Grand Canyon Aug. 25-28 celebrates NPS centennial
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.