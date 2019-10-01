Making memories at Grand Canyon in celebration of National Public Lands Day

NPS hosted National Fossil Day Sept. 28, an annual celebration held to highlight the scientific and educational value of paleontology and the importance of preserving fossils for future generations. Clockwise from top left: Participants line up on the Tusayan Greenway Trail for Bike Your Park Day, held in conjunction with National Public Lands Day; park staff displays fossils from Tule Springs National Park for the public; Kaia Hix takes the Junior Ranger oath; Hix climbs a rock in search of fossils and an NPS presenter showcases a replica mammoth tooth to guests. (Erin Ford/WGCN and Laura Chastain/Grand Canyon Chamber of Commerce)