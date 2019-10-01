Man detained after gun chase near Maswick Lodge

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — On Sept. 22 around 6 p.m., the Grand Canyon Regional Communications Center received a report of a man with a gun chasing another man near the Maswik Lodge cafeteria.

Rangers responded to the scene, and upon investigation, a suspect was contacted and detained in the area of Mohave Street.

A Grand Canyon National Park spokesperson said the investigation is ongoing and there is no threat to the public.