W.Va. senators want national park status for New River Gorge

CHARLESTON, W. Va. — West Virginia’s U.S. senators want to make the New River Gorge a national park.
U.S. Sens. Shelley Moore Capito and Joe Manchin Sept. 26 introduced the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve Designation Act.
The lawmakers say the move will boost the local economy and tourism in the area, citing a study that says national park status is shown to increase the number of visitors by 21 percent.
The proposal would allow hunting and fishing at the park.
The New River Gorge is the site of the annual Bridge Day festival, where many gather to watch people base jump into the gorge.
Information provided by NPS
