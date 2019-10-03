North Rim prepares for seasonal closures

The following status of services will remain in effect through the end of October: • Bright Angel Point Trail: Open • North Rim Visitor Center: Open • Scenic drive: Open unless closed by weather • North Rim Administration Building: Open with water available • Campground: Open with restrooms and water available • Grand Canyon Lodge Gift Shop: Open with limited grab 'n go food options • Self-serve gas station: Open for credit or debit card use pending park conditions • Restrooms: Closed but porta potties will be available • Grand Canyon Lodge and restaurants: Closed • Shower and laundry facilities: Closed • Campground store: Closed • Park ranger programming: Closed • Canyon Trail Rides: Closed • North Rim Visitor Center bookstore: Closed

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. – Rangers on the North Rim of Grand Canyon National Park are preparing for seasonal closures which go into effect at noon Oct. 16.

Those intending to visit the North Rim after Oct. 15 should be aware of the reduced services offered by the park service.



In addition to limited food and water options, winter travel conditions of snow, ice or rain may be encountered throughout the park or on Highway 67. Current travel conditions are available from the Highway Information line to check 888-411-7623.

Park rangers will be on the North Rim intermittently staffing the campground, entrance station and visitor center. Emergency and law enforcement services will remain available. The Backcountry Information Center is open every day until Oct. 31 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and closed for lunch from nnon to 1 p.m.

Those planning on camping in the North Rim Campground before Oct. 31, should reserve campsites at www.recreation.gov or 1-877-444-6777.

Nearby lodging, food services and fuel is located 45 miles north of the North Rim at Jacob Lake. Additional lodging and guest services are available in Fredonia, Arizona, and Kanab, Utah. The South Rim facilities remain open year-round. More information is available at (928) 638-7888 or www.nps.gov/grca/.

Information provided by NPS