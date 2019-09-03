Annual Rotary chili cookoff offers live music, family fun Sept. 19

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — The Grand Canyon Rotary Club is calling all chefs to take part in its annual chili cookoff Sept. 19. This year’s event takes place from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Grand Canyon Rec Center ramada. The event is free and open to the community and all ages are welcome.

Prizes will be awarded in six categories including judges’ choice, best red chili, best alternative chili, peoples’ choice, best green chili and best cornbread. Winners will be selected by a panel of local judges and a $50 prize will be awarded to the people’s choice. Pre-registration isn’t required; just bring your entries to the Rec Center beginning at 5:30 p.m. Tastings begin at 6 p.m. In addition to the usual festivities, there will be live music this year.

Applications are also being accepted for the Club’s annual community grants, with recipients to be announced at 7 p.m. To apply, send a letter describing your organization and how they plan to use the money to Mike Scott at mjs628318@gmail.com.