Around the Canyon: Week of Sept. 4

Movie Night: “Avengers Endgame” Sept. 6

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will show a free movie in the Multi-Purpose Room at 7 p.m. This week’s feature is “Avengers: Endgame” (Rated PG-13) starring Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans and Mark Ruffalo. After the devastating events of Avengers: Infinity War (2018), the universe is in ruins. With the help of remaining allies, the Avengers assemble once more in order to reverse Thanos’ actions and restore balance to the universe. Enjoy this recently released DVD movie on the Rec Center’s 14’ wide screen. Free lemonade and popcorn will be served to the audience.

Grand Canyon Music Festival through Sept. 7

Celebrate 36 years of outstanding artists and commissions of new music inspired by Grand Canyon. Visit website at grandcanyonmusicfest.org for special centennial performances.

Celebration of Art Sept. 7-14

Art plays a critical role in the appreciation of our national parks. Artists are invited to paint “en plein air” (outside on location) for a week at Grand Canyon. The works produced during this week are shown at the historic Kolb Studio in an Exhibition and Sale that takes place over four months.

Mobile mammography screenings Sept. 16

The mobile onsite mammography van returns to Tusayan 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 16 at Best Western Squire Inn. Mammograms are open to the public and most insurance plans are accepted, including Medicare. Non-insured patients pay $217. Appointments are available by calling (480) 967-3767 or (800) 285-0272.

Patients should bring insurance cards, doctor’s name and address and location of any previous mammogram films. Patients under 30 must bring a doctor’s referral.

Flagstaff shopping trip Sept. 18, 24 & 30

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will sponsor a shopping trip to Flagstaff Sept. 18, 24 and 30. Cost is $18 per person. Sign up is available in the Rec Center — those interested should give at least two days notice.

Bike Your Park Day Sept. 28

The National Park Service and Adventure Cycling team up for the Bike Your Park Day. Celebrate our public lands by joining thousands around the U.S. to explore your park by bicycle. A Bike Your Park ride will begin at 10 a.m. at the Tusayan Green way Trailhead. Entrance to the park is in celebration of National Public Lands Day.

Grand Canyon Food Pantry now open

The Grand Canyon Food Pantry is now open at 87 Sunset Drive in Grand Canyon Village. Hours are Mondays from 8 to 11 a.m., Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturdays from 2 to 5 p.m.

Grand Canyon AA

Grand Canyon chapter of Alcoholics Anonymous meet three times weekly at the South Rim on Mondays,Wednesdays and Fridays in the Kachina Room of Kachina Lodge. Meetings for the group begin at 7 p.m.

Tusayan Fire seeking volunteers

Tusayan Fire Department is looking for volunteers to join its department.

More information is available from Tusayan Fire Department at (928) 638-3473 or by stopping by the department Tuesday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.