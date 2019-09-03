Kwiyamuntsi Youth Camp: Students visit with elders on the North Rim

Every year, the Dixie National Forest hosts the Kwiyamuntsi Youth Camp. This year's camp took place on the North Kaibab Ranger District of the Kaibab National Forest. During the camp, tribal elders from several bands of Paiute tribes and land management specialists from Kaibab National Forest, Bryce Canyon National Park, Cedar Breaks National Monument, Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument, Zion National Park, Pipe Springs National Monument, BLM-Utah and Southern Utah University teamed up with the Dixie National Forest to teach tribal youth about a variety of land management topics including geology, wildlife management, hydrology, fuels management, archaeology, timber management, botany, geocaching and astronomy.