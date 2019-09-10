Around the Canyon: Week of Sept. 11

Tusayan Town Council meeting Sept. 11

The Tusayan Town Council will meet Sept. 11 at 3 p.m. in the Town Hall, located just south of Grand Canyon Airport. The public is encouraged to attend. A copy of the agenda can be found by visiting tusayan-az.gov/agendas-minutes.

Movie Night: “Godzilla, King of the Monsters” Sept. 13

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will show a free movie in the Multi-Purpose Room at 7 p.m. This week’s feature is “Godzilla, King of the Monsters” (Rated PG-13) starring Kyle Chandler, Vera Farmiga and Millie Bobby Brown. The crypto-zoological agency Monarch faces off against a battery of god-sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three-headed King Ghidorah. Enjoy this recently released DVD movie on the Rec Center’s 14’ wide screen. Free lemonade and popcorn will be served to the audience.

Blood Drive Sept. 13

The Rec Center will sponsor a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 28. Those interested in donating can visit www.BloodHero.com (Sponsor code: grandcyn) to make an appointment. walk-ins may also be accommodated.

Celebration of Art through Sept. 14

Art plays a critical role in the appreciation of our national parks. Artists are invited to paint “en plein air” (outside on location) for a week at Grand Canyon. The works produced during this week are shown at the historic Kolb Studio in an Exhibition and Sale that takes place over four months.

Mobile mammography screenings Sept. 16

The mobile onsite mammography van returns to Tusayan 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 16 at Best Western Squire Inn. Mammograms are open to the public and most insurance plans are accepted, including Medicare. Non-insured patients pay $217. Appointments are available by calling (480) 967-3767 or (800) 285-0272.

Patients should bring insurance cards, doctor’s name and address and location of any previous mammogram films. Patients under 30 must bring a doctor’s referral.

Flagstaff shopping trip Sept. 18, 24 & 30

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will sponsor a shopping trip to Flagstaff Sept. 18, 24 and 30. Cost is $18 per person. Sign up is available in the Rec Center — those interested should give at least two days notice.

Bike Your Park Day Sept. 28

The National Park Service and Adventure Cycling team up for the Bike Your Park Day. Celebrate our public lands by joining thousands around the U.S. to explore your park by bicycle. A Bike Your Park ride will begin at 10 a.m. at the Tusayan Green way Trailhead. Entrance to the park is in celebration of National Public Lands Day.

Grand Canyon Food Pantry now open

The Grand Canyon Food Pantry is now open at 87 Sunset Drive in Grand Canyon Village. Hours are Mondays from 8 to 11 a.m., Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturdays from 2 to 5 p.m.