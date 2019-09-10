Body of woman found in Lake Mead

HENDERSON, Nev. — Authorities say a woman was found dead at Lake Mead.
National Park Service rangers were called in after Nevada wildlife workers spotted abandoned items on the shoreline in an area of the lake known as 33 Hole Overlook, in the southwestern tip.
The woman’s identity and cause of death have not been released.
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.