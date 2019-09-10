Navajo weavers share talent at Desert View

Navajo siblings Bill Nez and Jane Hyden demonstrate the art of Navajo rug weaving Aug. 15. Left: Hyden said her great grandmother taught her and her siblings how to weave when she was 11 years old and she was teaching her own granddaughter the art. Right: Nez teaches a park ranger how to secure wool threads on a small loom.
