Oregon man causes $60K damage near Crater Lake

CRATER LAKE, Oregon — An Oregon man caused over $60,000 in damages while driving off-road at Crater Lake National Park.
Park officials said Even Metz, of Grants Pass, paid $200 for the damages in a section of the park called Pumice Desert, after his insurance company paid the full damage assessment costs.
Officials say Metz entered the desert in July 2018, and while his friend took pictures, drove in circles that dug ruts 12 inches deep and caused widespread vegetation mortality. Officials say at least 15 species of native plants were destroyed.
The Pumice Desert once was a glacial valley that was buried by pumice during the eruption of Mount Mazama, a Cascade peak that imploded and left behind Crater Lake.
More like this story
- Seal takeovers, downed trees: Parks clean up post-shutdown
- Parks in Brief: Arches National Park, Glen Canyon National Recreation Area, Death Valley National Park
- Parks in Brief: Joshua Tree National Park, Yosemite National Park
- Obituary
- Archaeologists say state parks department destroyed antiquity sites
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.