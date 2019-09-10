Waterline work to reroute traffic at Grand Canyon North Rim

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — Pipe installation of the Grand Canyon North Rim waterline will result in the closure of the Lodge entry road by the Grand Canyon North Rim Visitor Center Sept. 3 to 26, 2019. Expect commercial traffic detours to the Grand Canyon North Rim Lodge and decreased parking opportunities.

Detours will be clearly marked and flagmen will be present to direct traffic during the daily work hours of 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

All traffic will need to use the Lodge and Visitor Center Parking Lot. Grand Canyon North Rim Lodge will provide porter assistance for luggage.

Directions will be provided at the entrance station for commercial and oversize vehicles. A commercial vehicle drop-off zone will be established in the Lodge parking lot. Bus and oversize vehicle parking are available at the employee dining room area and campground parking lots.

Picnic areas along the east side of Highway 67, and the scenic roads to Point Imperial and Cape Royal will also be open and available for visitor use.

This project consists of the installation of 16,000 lineal feet of various sized main and lateral water lines as well as 60 service connections to North Rim facilities. This is the second phase of a multiphase water utility improvement project on the North Rim and will continue through the end of 2019 North Rim operating season and will resume again on May 15, 2020.

Information provided by NPS