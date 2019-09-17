Around the Canyon: Week of Sept. 18

Movie Night: “MIB: International” Sept. 20

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will show a free movie in the Multi-Purpose Room at 7 p.m. This week’s feature is “MIB: International” (Rated PG-13) starring Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson and Kumail Nanjiani. The Men in Black have always protected the Earth from the scum of the universe. In this new adventure, they tackle their biggest threat to date: a mole in the Men in Black organization. Enjoy this recently released DVD movie on the Rec Center’s 14’ wide screen. Free lemonade and popcorn will be served to the audience.

Flagstaff shopping trip Sept. 24 & 30

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will sponsor a shopping trip to Flagstaff Sept. 18, 24 and 30. Cost is $18 per person. Sign up is available in the Rec Center — those interested should give at least two days notice.

Bike Your Park Day Sept. 28

The National Park Service and Adventure Cycling team up for the Bike Your Park Day. Celebrate our public lands by joining thousands around the U.S. to explore your park by bicycle. A Bike Your Park ride will begin at 10 a.m. at the Tusayan Green way Trailhead. Entrance to the park is in celebration of National Public Lands Day.

Grand Canyon Food Pantry now open

The Grand Canyon Food Pantry is now open at 87 Sunset Drive in Grand Canyon Village. Hours are Mondays from 8 to 11 a.m., Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturdays from 2 to 5 p.m.

Fee Free day Sept. 28

Grand Canyon National Park will join national parks around the U.S. in celebrating fee free day Sept. 28.

Grand Canyon AA

Grand Canyon chapter of Alcoholics Anonymous meet three times weekly at the South Rim on Mondays,Wednesdays and Fridays in the Kachina Room of Kachina Lodge. Meetings for the group begin at 7 p.m.

Tusayan Fire seeking volunteers

Tusayan Fire Department is looking for volunteers to join its department.

More information is available from Tusayan Fire Department at (928) 638-3473 or by stopping by the department Tuesday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.