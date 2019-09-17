Celebration of Art does it again: art auction held Sept. 14 on South Rim

Photo Gallery
2019 Grand Canyon Celebration Of Art
Artists from all over the Southwest came to Grand Canyon Sept. 7-14 for the park's annual Celebration of Art, a plein-air painting spectacular for both visitors and artists. Clockwise from left: Flagstaff artist Dawn Sutherland paints at Mather Amphitheater; guests bid on original paintings at the event's quickdraw auction and the group of artists gathers for a photo on the rim.
