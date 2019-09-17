Rollover accident closes Highway 64 for three hours

TUSAYAN, Ariz. -- State Highway 64 was closed for almost three hours on the evening of Sept. 13 because of a multiple-vehicle accident about six miles south of Tusayan.

Tusayan Fire Department, the National Park Service, Guardian Ambulance and DPS responded to the scene. At least two vehicles were involved in the crash, both rolling over, according to the Tusayan Fire Department. Two helicopters responded to the accident and flew two patients to Flagstaff Medical Center.

Grand Canyon resident Ronnie Tierney said traffic was backed up for several miles, with the highway closed for nearly three hours.