Coconino County Sheriff's Office seeking information on hunting incident in Tusayan area

Tusayan, AZ – On Sept. 17 at about 8:30 p.m. deputies were called to the area of Forest Road 328 for a report of a conflict. Upon investigating it was found that a bowhunter was returning to his vehicle in this area when he was approached by a dark colored truck with three white males. The occupants of the truck confronted the bowhunter and asked what his problem was. The conversation escalated and the bowhunter walked away from the truck. The truck began to follow the bowhunter down a sideroad so the bowhunter ran away from the truck and hid down an embankment. The bowhunter then reported that he heard 6-8 gunshots come from the direction of the truck. After hearing the gunshots, the bowhunter continued to run from the area.

Upon arriving in the area, responding deputies were unable to locate the vehicle or the suspects. The vehicle description is as follows:

Black or dark colored full-sized truck (possibly a Chevrolet)

4 door or extended cab

A matching in color camper shell with a rack on top of the shell

Diesel engine

An LED light bar on the cab of the truck

Possibly a fog light burnt out on the front of the truck

Occupied by three white males

The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office is requesting that any additional witnesses or anyone with information on the truck or its occupants contact the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office at 928-774-4523, option 1 or Coconino County Silent Witness at 928-774-6111.

Information provided by CCSO