Applications for 2020 spring hunts now being accepted — but only online

PHOENIX — There’s no more putting pen to paper when applying for hunt permit-tags issued through the Arizona Game and Fish Department’s random draw process.

Beginning with the 2020 spring draw — which opened Sept. 11 — applications must be submitted online at www.azgfd.gov/hunting/draw. The deadline to apply for spring turkey, javelina, bison and bear hunts is 11:59 p.m. (Arizona time) Oct. 8.

The “2020 Spring Turkey, Javelina, Bison and Bear Hunt Draw Information” booklet has been posted on the department’s website at www.azgfd.gov/hunting/draw. The printed version of the booklet soon will be available at department offices and license dealers statewide.

Applicants must possess a valid Arizona hunting license to apply for a hunt permit-tag. That license must be valid on the last day of the application period (Oct. 8). Need a license? Then consider buying more than just an individual hunting license. Go online and purchase a combo hunt and fish license that will be valid for the next 365 days – and for only $20 more (for state residents) than the price of an individual hunting or fishing license. Visit www.azgfd.gov/license.

For more information about how to apply for a hunt permit-tag, visit the web page to view a short video tutorial, as well as answers to some of the most frequently asked questions by hunters.



The department encourages applicants to consider purchasing PointGuard when applying for a hunt permit-tag. PointGuard ensures if a successful applicant is unable to participate in a hunt, the accumulated bonus points that were expended to draw that hunt permit-tag will be reinstated.

Applicants first must sign up for a free portal account to purchase PointGuard. It’s easy to create a portal account — simply visit accounts.azgfd.com/Account/Register and complete all fields (both the Social Security and Department ID fields must be completed). If your Social Security number also is your Department ID number, your Social Security number must appear in both fields.

For more information about PointGuard, visit www.azgfd.com/hunting/pointguard