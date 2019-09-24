Missing hiker found in North Cascades National Park

SEDRO-WOOLLEY, Wash. -- A 21 year old woman was found Sept. 16 after being reported missing on Sept. 14 from Hidden Meadows Camp on the east side of North Cascades National Park, approximately 9 miles from State Route 20. She was found uninjured about ½ mile from camp.

Members of the hiking party activated a personal locator beacon Saturday evening, when the group realized the young woman was missing. Two members of the group hiked out and drove to cell phone coverage, where they called for assistance.

A National Park Service backcountry ranger was diverted 9 miles to the campsite and arrived at approximately 11:30 p.m. Inclement weather prohibited air operations for the first 36 hours of the incident. By Sunday evening, all likely trails had been searched by ground personnel. Additional resources were planned for Monday’s operations, which included over 75 personnel and 4 helicopters. A ground search team located the missing woman at approximately 11 a.m. Monday morning.

North Cascades National Park Service Complex staff are grateful for the assistance of Chelan County Sheriff’s Office, Skagit County Search and Rescue, Skagit County Mountain Rescue, Okanogan County Search and Rescue, Snohomish County Search and Rescue, Everett Mountain Rescue, Fairchild Air Force Base, Whidbey Island Naval Air Station, Department of Homeland Security, Washington State Planning Team, Washington State Department of Emergency Management, US Air Force Rescue Coordination Center, and Mount Rainier National Park Search and Rescue Team.