North Rim fire more active again due to winds, low moisture

The Ikes Fire has burned just over 6,200 acres on the Grand Canyon National Park North Rim boundary with Kaibab National Forest. (Jason Nez/USFS)

By Associated Press

  • Originally Published: September 24, 2019 10:55 a.m.

    • WILLIAMS, Ariz. (AP) — An 8-week-old wildfire that for weeks had minimal growth and smoke is now more active in and near the Grand Canyon due to strong gusty winds and below-normal moisture.

    The fire burning on the national park and adjacent Kaibab National Forest poses no danger to structures but forest spokeswoman Jacqueline Banks said Sept. 20 the fire’s southwestern edge is again visible to visitors.

    Highway 67 and North Rim visitor facilities remain open but a temporary closure area on the North Rim is being expanded to include roads, trails and viewpoints in the Rainbow Rim Trail area.

    Banks said nearly all of the fire’s recent growth has occurred below the Canyon’s rim.

    The fire has grown to 15 sq. miles since being started July 25 by lightning.

