Serving up the good stuff: NPS rangers dish out food at Grand Canyon School

Grand Canyon Park Rangers Pakes and Hightower encourage students to eat their fruits and veggies as they pass through the cafeteria line at Grand Canyon School Sept. 10.

By Williams-Grand Canyon News

  • Originally Published: September 24, 2019 10:52 a.m.

    • Grand Canyon Park Rangers Pakes and Hightower encourage students to eat their fruits and veggies as they pass through the cafeteria line at Grand Canyon School Sept. 10. South Rim law enforcement rangers helped serve lunch to hungry students at the school.

